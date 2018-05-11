TOKYO (AP) — Japan's prime minister has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Japan will not provide economic assistance unless the North resolves the issue of Japanese citizens it abducted decades ago.

Shinzo Abe said in a televised interview Friday that Kim should understand that agreements with the United States and South Korea on better relations and denuclearization are not enough to win Japanese aid, and that the abductees must be released.

Abe also said international sanctions should stay in place against North Korea and any rewards must wait until Kim fully abandons his nuclear and missile programs.

U.S. President Donald Trump is to meet Kim on June 12 in Singapore.

Abe, signaling his willingness to also hold talks with Kim, praised him for his recent "dynamic" moves.