Protesters in the Philippines burn a Chinese flag to protest Beijing's deployment of missiles on South China Sea outposts that are also claimed by other countries.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Malaysia's veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a news conference following a historic election victory that broke the ruling coalition's 60-year grip on power and returned him to office as prime minister at age 92.

In Pyongyang, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo secured the release of three Americans ahead of a summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

