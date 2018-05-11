An off-duty policeman in Florida, US, has been hailed a hero after dashcam footage showed him saving a baby's life.

Deputy Sheriff Jeremie Nix's police car shows the officer pulling over behind a mother holding a lifeless three-month-old baby boy.

Nix did not hesitate and picked up the boy, Kingston, and started performing CPR while the distressed mother watched.

When he realised the CPR wasn't working, Nix rushed the boy to the closest medical centre.

The officer quickly realised he had to rush baby Kingston to the local emergency room. Photo / Marion County Sherrif's Office

"I'm not waiting on medics ... I'm headed to the Emergency Room with the baby," the officer said to dispatch, according to an edited version of the footage.

The officer took the baby to the emergency room where he is said to be "doing very well" and expected to make a full recovery.

According to doctors, the officer's quick actions saved the boy's life.

"Doctors also said that because of Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today," the department wrote on Facebook.

"We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!"