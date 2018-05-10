LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a civil trial over the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Attorneys say a settlement of $1.9 million has been reached in a civil lawsuit stemming from the fatal police shooting of a homeless black man on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

A jury earlier Thursday found two Los Angeles police officers liable for damages in the 2015 shooting death of Charly "Africa" Keunang.

Jurors were set to begin the damages phase of the trial when the settlement was announced. City News Service reports the agreement resolves all fees, costs and claims and closes any future litigation over Keunang's death. The deal requires City Council approval. The settlement will go to Keunang's family if approved.

Prosecutors in 2016 opted against charging the officers with a crime. The district attorney said the shooting was justified because Keunang had reached for an officer's gun.

Protests erupted around the city after a bystander's video of the shooting was posted online.

1:10 p.m.

A jury has found two Los Angeles police officers liable for damages in the fatal 2015 shooting of a homeless black man on Skid Row.

City News Service reports jurors in the federal civil trial over the death of Charly "Africa" Keunang on Thursday cleared a third officer and the city of Los Angeles of any liability.

The panel is due back in court later in the afternoon to begin the damages phase of the trial — although attorneys for both sides are meeting to discuss a possible settlement.

The Los Angeles district attorney in 2016 decided not to charge officers with a crime. Prosecutors said the shooting was justified because Keunang had reached for an officer's gun.

Video of the shooting prompted protests in the city.