LONDON (AP) — A senior U.K. lawmaker says he expects the government to apologize for its role in the capture of a Libyan dissident who was later tortured by the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi's government.

Andrew Mitchell told the BBC an investigation found British security services guilty of misconduct in the case. Attorney General Jeremy Wright will make a statement to Parliament on Thursday.

Abdel Hakim Belhaj, 52, and his wife say they were turned over to Gadhafi's government in 2004 after British intelligence helped the CIA kidnap them in Thailand. The couple claim Britain cooperated in their abduction as part of an effort to reopen diplomatic links with Libya.

Mitchell says the lesson is that security services "must never play fast and loose with human rights and international humanitarian law."