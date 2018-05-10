A 104-year-old Australian man who planned to end his life in Switzerland overnight cheerily sang a few bars of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony as he told reporters that medically assisted suicide should be more widely available and not only viewed as a last resort for the terminally ill.

As sanguine as David Goodall sounded, the British-born biologist's planned death has some people in the country where he came to die question if they want it to be known as the ultimate final tourist destination.

Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland, but frowned upon by many doctors and some others who say it should be reserved for the terminally ill. Goodall's supporters want the practice to be more accepted as a legitimate choice for elderly, ready-to-go people like him.

Swiss law currently allows assisted suicide for anyone who acknowledges in writing that they are taking their lives willingly — without being forced.

Advertisement

The decades-old legislation that authorised the practice also says, somewhat vaguely, that people who help others to die cannot do so for "selfish" reasons.

Basel city councilwoman Annemarie Pfeifer fears that widening assisted suicide beyond the terminally ill could one day lead to "pressure" being exerted on the infirm elderly to end their lives.

Yesterday Goodall told a crowded news conference that he was ready to go. He quipped that if he were to choose any final music for the procedure, it might be Beethoven's Ninth Symphony — then sang a few bars in German for the cameras.