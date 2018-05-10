Already under investigation for a payment to a porn star, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney is facing intensifying legal and ethical scrutiny for selling his Trump World experience and views at a hefty price to companies that sought "insight" into the new President.

One company, pharmaceutical giant Novartis, acknowledged yesterday it paid Michael Cohen US$1.2 million ($1.74m) for services, though they ended after a single meeting. Others, including some with major regulatory matters before the new Administration, acknowledged payments totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars over at least several months.

The corporate ties could suggest Cohen was peddling his influence and profiting from his relationship with the President. They also raise questions about whether Trump knew about the arrangement.

Cohen's corporate ties were first revealed in a detailed report released by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels. The report alleged that Cohen used a company he established weeks before the 2016 election to receive the payments from a variety of businesses — including US$500,000 from one associated with a Russian billionaire. Financial documents reviewed by the Associated Press appear to back up much of Avenatti's report.

Cohen's lawyers said yesterday that much of the information released by Avenatti was "completely inaccurate". They told a New York judge that Avenatti made statements "in an apparent attempt to prejudice and discredit Mr Cohen" as he seeks to intervene in a civil case Cohen brought stemming from April 9 raids on his home and office. The raids were carried out by federal agents looking for evidence in a criminal probe.

The lawyers wrote that some of the information Avenatti published on Wednesday did appear to come from Cohen's actual bank records.

Avenatti responded on Twitter, saying the lawyers "fail to address, let alone contradict, 99 per cent of the statements in what we released. Among other things, they effectively concede the receipt of the $500,000 from those with Russian ties".

Three companies confirmed the payments, including Novartis and AT&T, both saying Cohen's Essential Consultants was hired to help them understand the new President during the early days of his Administration.

Novartis said in a statement that it paid Cohen US$100,000 a month for a year-long contract, thinking the longtime New York legal "fixer" with few Washington ties could advise on healthcare matters. After a single meeting they decided "not to engage further".

Some of the companies that engaged Cohen also had contact with Trump personally. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson met with him during the transition and has visited the White House as the company has sought approval to absorb Time Warner. The current CEO of Novartis attended a dinner with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this year, though the company stressed that the agreement with Cohen's company predated his time as CEO and he was not involved with the deal.

Just what Cohen was selling was a key question yesterday, particularly given that public records show he is not a registered lobbyist. Cohen could enter these relationships without violating federal lobbying laws if he did not seek to influence Trump on the companies' behalf. But hiring Trump's personal lawyer for advice on how to understand the President would be highly unusual.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, has contacted Novartis and AT&T regarding Essential Consultants and Cohen.

Cohen also used the company to pay a US$130,000 payment to Daniels just before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with the President. Cohen is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, but has not been charged.

According to a memo Avenatti released on Wednesday, Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire, and his cousin, Andrew Intrater, "routed" eight payments totalling about US$500,000 to Cohen's company between January and August 2017. The payments were made by Columbus Nova, an American investment company, Avenatti alleges.

Andrey Shtorkh, a spokesman for Vekselberg, said in a statement that Vekselberg did not have a "contractual relationship" with Cohen or his firm.

Columbus Nova's lawyer, Richard Owens, said the company hired Cohen after Trump's inauguration in January 2017 as a business consultant "regarding potential sources of capital and potential investments in real estate and other ventures", but that it had nothing to do with Vekselberg.AP