The world's deepest plastic bag has been found at bottom of the Mariana Trench by scientists, highlighting the spread of ocean pollution.

The find was made 36,000ft (10,898m) undersea in the deepest ocean trench - and was one of 3,000 pieces of man-made debris dating back 30 years, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Numerous international teams working around the world on over 5,000 separate dives using deep-sea remote vehicles helped trawl through the ocean beads to discover what was lied beneath.

Over a third of the debris found was micro-plastic, with 89 per cent from single-use products.

The full findings of the study have been published in the journal Marine Policy. It shows how human activities are now also affecting deep-sea ecosystems.

The report said: "There is growing concern that deep-sea ecosystems are already being damaged by direct exploitation of both biological and non-biological resources – through deep-sea trawling, mining and infrastructure development, for example."

Scientists from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology in Yokosuka made the discovery.

The bag at the bottom of the Mariana Trench

Other waste found by the probe include metal, rubber, fishing gear, glass and various other man-made items.

The issue of plastic pollution and human impact on the oceans has captured the public's imagination in the past year following the final episode of the BBC's Blue Planet II, which showed the devastating impact of humans on the world's seas.

The series highlighted the tragic impact this waste is having on marine life, with whales seen to be dying from toxic levels of plastic-related pollution.