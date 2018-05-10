A truck carrying tons of liquid chocolate overturned on a motorway in Poland, blocking six lanes and turning the road into a sticky mess as the liquid chocolate began to slowly solidify.

Local authorities said it would take a lot of hot water to clean up the tons of chocolate on the road, which started turning solid as it cooled.

"The cooling chocolate is worse than snow," Senior brigadier Bogdan Kowalski with the fire brigade of Slupca said.

Local media report that the truck driver had to be taken to hospital with a broken arm.

There were no other injuries.