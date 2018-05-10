NEW YORK (AP) — Tarana Burke and her MeToo movement are getting a financial boost for their work fighting sexual violence.

The New York Women's Foundation says it has raised an initial $1 million for a fund to support Burke and the movement she founded 12 years ago, with a goal of raising at least $2 million a year to support survivors.

Burke's organization has gained huge visibility in the last six months via the hashtag MeToo. Burke said Wednesday the fund will help with the ongoing work of MeToo and help people understand the movement is "not about one person."

The hashtag took off last October, soon after revelations about producer Harvey Weinstein. It was prodded by a tweet from actress Alyssa Milano.

Advertisement

Weinstein has apologized for his behavior but has denied "allegations of non-consensual sex."