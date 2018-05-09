One of the world's most wanted jewel thieves and the suspected ringleader of the so-called Pink Panther Network is being sought by police in connection with a £2 million ($3.8m) diamond heist in London.

Vinko Osmakcic, a Croatian national, who uses a number of aliases has been named as a suspect in the theft of three rings from an art fair at the Royal Hospital Chelsea last July, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Osmakcic is believed to be the ringleader of the organised international crime network which has stolen £300 million worth of gems and jewellery around the world over the last three decades.

The three diamond rings were taken from a cabinet at the Masterpiece London 2017 event at around 5.30pm on July 4th last year.

The stolen items included a cushion-shaped diamond ring, a yellow diamond ring encased in a smaller oval and round-shaped diamond and an emerald-cut diamond ring with pink and purple stones, and four pear-shaped diamonds. The bands on all three rings are diamond-encrusted.

Last year Scotland Yard issued pictures of two men they said they wanted to question in connection with the raid, but they have now said they believe one of the men is Osmakcic, and they have reissued his picture in a fresh attempt to solve the case.

Detective Sergeant Chris Taylor, of Kensington and Chelsea CID, said: "This was a well-planned and audacious theft committed in the middle of a busy art fair.

"We are re-releasing the image of Mr Osmakcic in an attempt to trace him. It is highly likely that Mr Osmakcic may be out of the UK, possibly in Europe.

"He may also be known by the following name Vinko Tomic or Juro Markelic."

DS Taylor added: "I am asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police or Crimestoppers so we can bring him to justice."

The Pink Panther gang has been linked to a string of audacious raids around the globe dating back to the early 1990s, when they were thought to operate out of Japan.

In 1992 they were suspected of stealing a diamond worth half a million pounds from an international jewellery show in Hong Kong.



But they were also linked to similar raids in Thailand, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Monaco and Hawaii.

In 2003 the gang was thought to have pulled off a £23 million raid at the Graff jewellery store in London.

In 2010 Osmakcic, who is described as speaking in heavily accented English, was suspected of being part of a gang of four who stole a necklace worth £1 million from a jewellery store in Las Vegas.

Seven months later Osmakcic was arrested after being spotted by an undercover officer at a jewellery trade fair in Las Vegas.

He was charged with theft, but maintained his innocence claiming he was a self employed chef with an income of a £1000 a month.

In March 2004 he pleaded guilty to theft and after cutting a deal with prosecutors was sentenced to one year in prison.

But wanted for a string of other offences, the authorities in California applied for his extradition, where he was charged with the theft of a £35,000 worth of gems.

He again pleaded guilty but while he was serving his sentence became the subject of an extradition application from the authorities in Hawaii.

As part of his defence, Osmakcic claimed he had been a soldier in the Bosnian war, but had turned to crime in order to support his displaced family.

In a letter to the judge, he wrote: "In 1992 my village was attacked and fully destroyed. Everybody from my family was in the street overnight.

"The only hope I had was to leave my country and do whatever it took to help my family survive … I am not looking for any excuses for what I did. I just wanted to explain my wrongful doings … I hope you honor may understand my situation."

In 2006 he was sentenced to 21 months in Hawaii, but was released eight months later, with his lawyer insisting it was "highly unlikely he will need to commit other crimes".

Three years later he was detained in Monaco on suspicion of casing out a jewellery store. At the time he was wearing a watch worth an estimated £160,000.

He was jailed in Monaco, but was released several months later and subsequently disappeared.