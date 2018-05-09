ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking life in prison terms for more than 200 people, including former generals, who are accused of being the ringleaders of the 2016 failed military coup.

Anadolu Agency said prosecutors on Wednesday demanded that Akin Ozturk, a former air force commander, and other alleged leaders of the failed coup be each given harsh life in prison terms.

The suspects are on trial on charges of crimes against the state, leading an armed terror group, attempting to assassinate the president and the deaths of 249 people.

The trial is one of several underway in Turkey in relation to the coup attempt that the government says was carried out by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. The cleric denies involvement.