GAUHATI, India (AP) — A homemade bomb exploded Wednesday in India's remote northeast, killing two paramilitary soldiers and wounding two civilians, police said.

The explosion occurred at a Border Security Force post near the residence of the top elected official in Manipur state, but it was unclear whether he was the target, police officer K. Meghachandra said.

The northeast region is home to dozens of separatist groups that accuse the government of exploiting the area's natural resources while doing little for the indigenous people. They often stage hit-and-run attacks.

The rebels say the local population is ignored by the federal government in New Delhi. Most residents are ethnically closer to groups in Myanmar and China than to the rest of India.

Advertisement

Meghachandra said a grenade attack Tuesday night outside the office of the Assam Rifles, another paramilitary force, in the state capital, Imphal, injured one soldier.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts.