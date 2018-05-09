Just as Donald Trump reached one hand out to North Korea, he yanked the other back from Iran.

The US President's dramatic withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal yesterday was the most vivid illustration to date of how his impulses and capricious instincts tend to pull him in paradoxical directions. Presidents before have pursued conflicting approaches to tough issues, but rarely so overtly, and rarely in the course of a single speech.

He called Iran's Government a "regime of great terror" as he revealed that the United States would abandon the deal that it pushed for only three years ago.

Then he announced that he'd sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang to lay the groundwork for Trump's historic summit with the dictatorial Kim Jong Un, recently described by Trump as "very honourable". "Plans are being made, relationships are building, hopefully a deal will happen," Trump said of his delicate rapprochement with North Korea.

Speaking in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, he waxed optimistic that the US could team up with allies and world powers so that "a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone".

That was precisely the game plan when the US in 2015 brokered the landmark accord with Tehran. With painstaking persistence, Trump's predecessor brought US partners Britain, Germany and France together with rivals Russia and China to strike a deal in which Iran agreed to vigorous inspections and strict nuclear limitations.

President Donald Trump shows a signed Presidential Memorandum after delivering a statement on the Iran nuclear deal. Photo / AP

So what's so different between the deal Trump walked away from and the one he's actively seeking with the North? The answer, by all appearances, can be summed up in two words: Barack Obama.

"Whatever Obama did, he wants to undo," said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University. He pointed out that Obama, in his final weeks, warned Trump that North Korea was America's top national security threat. "He's going to solve it, because Obama couldn't. Obama is proud of the Iran deal, so now Trump's going to derail it."

It's an instinct that has been on display throughout Trump's presidency: where Obama zigged, Trump will zag.

On the world stage, Trump moved quickly as President to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement that Obama's Administration helped broker, abandoned Obama's sweeping free-trade deal with Asia, and pulled back from the historic rapprochement with Cuba. His need to be seen as the anti-Obama has continued closer to home as he rolled back scores of environmental and other Obama-era regulations and took aim at Obama's signature healthcare law.

Most of those decisions had the effect of pulling the US back from overseas obligations and alliances — real-life examples of his "America First" doctrine. Yet reneging so frequently on commitments the US made in the past also carries risk as Trump seeks to persuade North Korea that the US lives up to its word.

So there was an element of irony as Trump cast his dual decisions — pulling out of the Iran deal and sending Pompeo to North Korea — as sending a single, unified message.

"The United States no longer makes empty threats," Trump said, referring to Iran. With respect to the North, he added: "When I make promises, I keep them." He argued that the nuclear deal was wholly inadequate to keep the US safe from Iran, but held out the possibility he could negotiate a tougher deal with Tehran in the future. Iran has already ruled that out.

For better or for worse, Trump now owns the future of Iran's nuclear development, to the extent he's unable to strike a better deal.