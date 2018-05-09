China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to work together to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and on a three-way and regional free-trade agreements.

The agreements came yesterday at a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

It was the first such trilateral summit since November 2015.

The meeting came as United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on an unannounced visit.

Abe reiterated Japan's position that it would normalise ties with North Korea only if the latter took concrete steps toward abandoning its nuclear and missile programmes and resolved the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korean agents.

A Japanese official said the leaders agreed to work toward both a free trade pact among themselves and the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Southeast Asian nations.

Analysts say Japan is trying to showcase improved ties and co-operation with China and South Korea so its views will be represented in any negotiations with North Korea.

Moon was to leave yesterday, while Abe was to host a dinner and lunch for Li and join him on the northern island of Hokkaido on the final day of his four-day Japan visit.