An 18-year-old aspiring model was found dead in the bed of a 41-year-old doctor after overdosing on ecstasy and cocaine, police said.

The body of Olya Langille was discovered in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida apartment of emergency room doctor Naval Parikh.

An autopsy found that fentanyl, an opioid, and Xanax were also in her system. Langille's death was ruled an accidental overdose, the MailOnline reported.

Parikh told police that he and Langille had sex after meeting at the sports bar Blondies on March 25.

He said they had a few drinks together before returning to his apartment, where they "snorted cocaine, smoked marijuana, and had consensual sex", according to NBC Miami.

Parikh told police they then fell asleep and he later moved to sleep on a sofa in the living room.

The doctor said he heard the teen snoring at 3am but found her unresponsive when he woke up at 9am and called 911.

A police officer who arrived at the scene found "several small zip-lock bags" he suspected contained "cocaine and/or heroin".

The officer also found a "suspected drug pipe" inside the nightstand in the bedroom.

While Fort Lauderdale police believe there is no reason to suspect foul play in Langille's death, her family and friends remain unconvinced.

A message posted from Langille's Facebook account on Sunday read: "For anyone who has any messages with Olya the day she passed or the days before please personal message me."

'The so called "consensual sex" was not consensual and for anyone who has messages of her asking for help please send them along with any other information. As well as who else was at the party. Thank you.'

Leslie Maxson, a friend of the teen's mother, said it was concerning to learn that Langille had died in the home of a doctor.

"He had the responsibility to take care of her and make sure she was okay," she said.

Maxson said Langille had moved to South Florida to work on yachts.

"She was very excited. It was a new adventure for her," she said.

"I'm still having a hard time grasping all the sadness and all the upset we've had in her family and my own family because of her loss."

Parikh had continued to work at Broward Health North since March 26.

The hospital only arranged "alternative coverage" for his patients after it was notified by NBC6 about Langille's death.

"We take these allegations very seriously and have arranged alternative coverage for this physician's patients pending further investigation," the hospital said.