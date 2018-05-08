BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis head to the polls this weekend for the first time since the government declared victory against the Islamic State group, in national elections that could tilt the balance of power between the United States and Iran.

The May 12 vote — the fourth election since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein — will be dominated by the same leaders and factions that emerged 15 years ago.

But the atrocities committed by IS against fellow Sunnis, the hard-fought national campaign against the extremists and new rifts among dominant Shiite blocs seem to have eased the sectarian tensions that marked past votes.

The main fault-line is between Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who has deftly balanced both Iranian and American influence, and other Shiite politicians seen as closer to Iran.