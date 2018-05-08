The Middle East is bracing for milestone events packed into one week that could reverberate in unforeseen ways and change the trajectory of a region shaped by growing conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia, leaders of the Shiite and Sunni camps.

In this short span, starting on Tuesday, the United States is to decide whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and then move its embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem, provoking Palestinians at a time when many thousands plan to march from blockaded Gaza to Israel's border — and perhaps overrun it.

A U.S. withdrawal and the possibility of an eventual collapse of the deal raises concerns about escalation, even war — particularly if Iran is seen as resuming its pursuit of nuclear weapons and Israel retaliates.