NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) says his resignation will take effect at the end of business on Tuesday.

Schneiderman's announcement late Monday came hours after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women, who accused the Democrat of physical violence.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.