HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. says his late father, former Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, "was desperate" for him to run for public office.

He recalled Monday how his father felt he "would love politics."

But the younger Kennedy says he didn't want to run for office just because he felt that was something he "should do." He says he wanted to wait until he developed his own know-how.

Kennedy was elected to the Connecticut Senate in 2014, five years after his father died. The 56-year-old Democrat lost his right leg to cancer when he was 12 and announced in February he's not seeking a third term because he wants to focus on protecting disability rights.

He has received a tribute from fellow lawmakers. He says serving in the Senate has been "the honor" of his life.