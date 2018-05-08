Republican primary voters in West Virginia and Indiana are set to shape the future of Donald Trump's anti-establishment political revolt tomorrow NZT, while testing the President's own ability to steer the passions he helped unleash.

Don Blankenship, a former West Virginia coal baron who was convicted of conspiring to violate mine safety regulations, has been surging in several recent polls, despite unified resistance from elected Republican leaders in Washington, including Trump. The President told West Virginia voters to reject Blankenship in a tweet today.

"Tomorrow, West Virginia will send the swamp a message - no one, and I mean no one, will tell us how to vote," Blankenship responded, in a clear echo of the President's rhetoric. "I am Trumpier than Trump, and this morning proves it."

Blankenship is one of two wealthy self-funding businessman, like Trump, who have emerged with unexpected strength in a primary season that has played out like a televised game show with the singular goal of demonstrating fealty to Trump and fury at the nation's political elites.

"That dynamic that elected Donald Trump that I thought was going to dissipate after 2016 elections is still there," said Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin, who is working on other 2018 races.

In Indiana, the ascendant candidate is Mike Braun, the founder of a warehouse and distribution company who voted in the state's Democratic primaries until 2012.

Just like Blankenship, he is running against two more well-established GOP incumbents, who have spent much of the campaign attacking each other, as they calculated the outsider would face a traditional ceiling of support.

The outcome of the contests could help shape not just the future of the Republican Party but the odds of Democratic control of the Senate. Both of tomorrow's contests are in states where Trump won by wide margins and Democratic senators are seeking re-election.

Democratic incumbents are facing no serious primary challenges and few potential upsets in swing seats. The closest thing to a left-flank attack will play out in Ohio's governor's primary, where former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, D, is running against Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. Polls suggest a Cordray win.

Republicans remain concerned that a Blankenship victory will spell disaster in November.

One day before WV GOP Primary, WH becoming concerned Don Blankenship will be “Roy Moore on steroids” should he win his party’s nomination, an admin official said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 8, 2018



Yesterday, Trump spoke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R, who urged the President to warn that Blankenship would not be able to beat Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, D, in the general election, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Blankenship was convicted of conspiring to violate mine safety regulations after an explosion at one of his company's mines killed 29 people in 2010.

Privately, Republican leaders have discussed cutting ties with Blankenship should he win the primary, in an effort to protect other GOP candidates from the controversy that surrounds him.

"No way!" Trump tweeted about Blankenship beating Manchin, before referencing the failed 2017 Alabama Senate campaign of Roy Moore. "Remember Alabama."

Blankenship also referred to Moore's loss. After the President's tweet, Blankenship said that he was probably more conservative than Trump and would not have backed the US$1.3 trillion spending bill because it added to the deficit.

The 2018 midterms begin in earnest on Tuesday, with four primary elections in Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, and North Carolina. https://t.co/O1X0PXkg1j — Vox (@voxdotcom) May 7, 2018



"We all really like President Trump's policies, but we know that he doesn't get things right," Blankenship said in a paid appearance on a local community-access television station. "He recommended that people vote for a guy that was basically accused of pedophilia in Alabama."

Blankenship is no stranger to such rhetorical combat. He has called McConnell "Cocaine Mitch" in campaign ads, a reference to a drug-smuggling bust on a ship owned by his father-in-law's family, and attacked the "China family" of his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. He has also used the words "Negro" and "China people," while also arguing that he was not making racially motivated appeals.

Senator Jeff Flake, R, said he hopes Blankenship doesn't prevail, "but if he does, I think you'll see a lot of Republicans giving a contribution to Joe Manchin. I certainly will."

"Let's just hope and pray that doesn't happen," said Sen. John Thune, R.

The Indiana Senate contest has similarly hinged on the ability of candidates to channel Trump's unconventional style. Congressman Todd Rokita, R, a former Indiana secretary of state, has been campaigning in a military surplus Humvee painted with the stripes of the American flag. Congressman Luke Messer, R, a former lobbyist and state GOP executive director, runs a clip of Trump's inauguration in his campaign ads.

What in the world did I just watch pic.twitter.com/4eudpGAxp0 — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) May 3, 2018



But the standout has been Braun, who has campaigned as a non-politician, forgoing the traditional sport coat and tie during debates while embracing Trump's populist rhetoric.

"Politicians put Mexico before Muncie, Beijing before Bloomington," the narrator says in one of his ads, referencing two Indiana cities. Unlike in West Virginia, Republican leaders have not expressed concerns over Braun facing Senator Joe Donnelly, D, in November.

In both states, the Republican candidates have almost no policy disagreements. They all support the Trump agenda, including stricter immigration enforcement, a southern border wall, the recent tax-cut bill, and they vow to fight new gun regulations and limit access to abortion. They all describe themselves as conservatives, and have called for an end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In some races, Republicans have tried with little success to encourage Democratic cannibalism. A super PAC has taken a similar tack in the state's governor's primary, running a TV ad that warns Democrats that Democratic front-runner Cordray once had an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association.

Folks, there's been 1 public poll of this #WVSen GOP primary. ONE. Gonna be a real problem in these small-population states without big papers/colleges willing to pay for polling in general. CC: @amyewalter https://t.co/hHucZ7fwXD — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) May 7, 2018



By contrast, Republicans have grown increasingly concerned about the primary for the open House seat outside Columbus, which was vacated by a moderate Republican who left for the private sector.

Both candidates are tacking hard to the right. "President Obama nearly destroyed the America we love," one says in an ad. "With God's grace, we elected President Trump, and he needs our help."

The other offers the same agenda. "I'll end sanctuary cities to stop illegals from taking our jobs, fight alongside Trump to implement his agenda and use conservative grit to build the darn wall," he says.

In 2016, Trump won 53 per cent of the vote in the district - less than he won in the Pennsylvania district seized by Congressman Conor Lamb, D, this year.