TOP STORIES:

TEN--NADAL-SOCCER CONTROVERSY

MADRID — Rafael Nadal, a longtime Real Madrid fan, has wandered into the middle of a soccer flap for wearing the jersey of rival Atletico Madrid for its Europa League match against Arsenal. Nadal says this mindset by fans is a "problem with today's society." By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 420 words, photo.

TEN--MADRID OPEN

Advertisement

MADRID — Novak Djokovic gets the type of win he needs to boost his confidence and get his game back on track. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 510 words.

BKN--RAPTORS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — LeBron James, already with two buzzer-beaters in these NBA playoffs, tries to send Cleveland to a sweep of the shaken Raptors for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 0030 GMT.

— With:

— BKN--CELTICS-76ERS — The Celtics are in position to complete a second-round sweep and eliminate the 76ers. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Developing.

Other stories:

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Hyderabad defends low total again to beat Bangalore. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— HKO--WORLDS — US blanks Germany, Russia routs Belarus at ice hockey worlds. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Levante defeats Leganes 3-0. SENT: 110 words.

— FBN--UNION-REID GRIEVANCE — Players' union files grievance on behalf of Eric Reid. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— SNOOKER WORLDS FINAL — Mark Williams wins 3rd world snooker title at 43. SENT: 470 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.