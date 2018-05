Police report "multiple fatalities" at a shooting in a Maryland house.

Police responded to a house in Brookeville, Montgomery County police said on Twitter.

"Multiple fatalities. Suspect involved is believed to be known to police. Suspect not in custody. Cannot confirm if domestic related but do not believe this was random."

The neighbourhood is near Washington DC.

UPDATE: Multiple fatalities at Brookeville home.



Suspect is known to police. It's unclear where that suspect is currently.



Residents in the neighborhood are being told to shelter in place.



People returning from work, school, errands, etc... being directed to staging area. pic.twitter.com/UK1WnKH5Dr — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 7, 2018