BOSTON (AP) — Boston Children's Museum has canceled a book reading by author Junot Diaz, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Museum spokeswoman Jo-Anne Baxter said on Monday the museum canceled Thursday's planned event over concerns the accusations could put visitors in an "uncomfortable or confusing situation" and be "counterproductive" to the intent of the reading.

Author Zinzi Clemmons took to Twitter on Friday to say that Diaz had forcibly kissed her several years ago, and other female writers also shared their past encounters with Diaz on social media.

Diaz was slated to read from "Islandborn," his first children's book. He has said he takes responsibility for his past, but didn't immediately comment on cancellation of Thursday's event.

Diaz withdrew from the Sydney Writers' Festival in Australia over the weekend.