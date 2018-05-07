NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The top law enforcement official at the agency that runs New York's airports and bridges has retired amid an investigation after radio host Rush Limbaugh told listeners he received a police escort.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Monday Michael Fedorko will step down immediately.

Limbaugh said on-air last month he'd received an escort from Newark Liberty International Airport to New York City, where he was appearing at a Marine Corps law enforcement gala.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said recently an internal inquiry was active.

Fedorko fought in the Vietnam War and later served 31 years with the New Jersey State Police and two terms with the state Casino Control Commission. He was named Port Authority police superintendent and director of public safety in 2009.