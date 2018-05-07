Retired Marine Lieutenant-Colonel Oliver North, a central figure of the Iran-contra affair in the 1980s, has been named president of the National Rifle Association.

The NRA's board of directors chose North to be the organisation's president today, after NRA president Pete Brownell decided not to seek a second term.

"This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became president of our association," said NRA executive Vice-President and CEO Wayne LaPierre.

"Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader. In these times, I can think of no one better suited to serve as our president."

North will assume the presidency in the coming weeks and will retire from Fox News, where he is currently a commentator.

"I appreciate the board initiating a process that affords me a few weeks to set my affairs in order, and I am eager to hit the ground running as the new NRA President," North said in a statement.

North, 74, worked on the staff of the National Security Council in the Reagan White House when some within the Administration arranged to sell US arms to Iran in exchange for hostages and diverted part of the proceeds from those sales to help Nicaraguan contra forces. That type of aid was banned by Congress.

North was convicted in 1989 of charges including obstructing Congress, unlawfully mutilating government documents and taking an illegal gratuity. He was fined US$150,000 and was given a three-year suspended sentence and two years' probation.

A federal judge dropped the criminal charges against North in 1991.

North has long been active in the NRA, and is a member of its board. He attended a prayer breakfast at the NRA's annual convention in Dallas on Sunday.

"I want my grandkids to say that Granddad was a person who taught me how to fight the good fight, how to finish the race, how to keep the faith," North said, using biblical imagery.

"You see, that's the most important lesson of all: We're in a fight. We're in a brutal battle to preserve the liberties that the good Lord presents us."

Oliver North, who was involved in the 1980s scheme to illegally sell weapons to Iran, will be the next president of the NRA https://t.co/qavZ7Wq3yy pic.twitter.com/16wdkYDHa6 — POLITICO (@politico) May 7, 2018

Col. Oliver North, an illicit international arms trader convicted of obstructing congressional investigations and destroying documents, will be the next president of the NRA. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 7, 2018

Oliver North, who sold weapons to Iran so he could buy guns from a Syrian terrorist and then give the guns to farmer-murdering death squads, with the help of a drug-dealing Panamanian dictator. Then lied about it.



The face of law-abiding gun ownership. https://t.co/5GJgFLSjD7 — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 7, 2018



North was an active Marine for 22 years. He hosted War Stories with Oliver North, a series of military history documentaries, on Fox News, and worked as a contributor for the network before retiring today.

North ran for Senate in 1994 as a Republican in a bitter race against Democrat Charles Robb in Virginia. North and Robb were in a statistical tie fewer than two weeks before the election when former first lady Nancy Reagan blasted North, saying he lied about her husband's role in Iran-contra.

"Ollie North has a great deal of trouble separating fact from fantasy," Nancy Reagan said at the time, "and he lied to my husband and lied about my husband, kept things from him that he should not have kept from him."

Robb won the race by three percentage points. North was one of the few Republicans to lose in the 1994 election, when the party took over Congress.

The @NRA has chosen Oliver North as its next president. North recently pitched a private, global spy network to the White House as a means of countering “deep state” enemies in the intelligence community seeking to undermine Trump, according to sources. https://t.co/EAHbWDkI6k — The Intercept (@theintercept) May 7, 2018

Thrilled about the Oliver North news. A total warrior for freedom, this is the last person that anti-gun advocates would want as the new President of the NRA board. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 7, 2018

Looks like Oliver North is going to be the next President of the NRA.

I wonder if he needs an assistant?

I hear Mike Flynn is looking for a job.

They'd have a lot to talk about.



For you youn'uns:

Oliver North guilty of tricking Congresshttps://t.co/RsSxRj3Zub — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 7, 2018



North is taking over the NRA presidency as the organisation has been directly challenged by students, activists, corporate America and politicians in th wake of a February shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

"Perhaps the NRA is feeling the pressure from the past few months to change their leadership, but it's downright baffling that they'd choose to install a walking lightning rod at the top of the organisation," said Kris Brown, co-president of the Brady Campaign and Brady Centre to Prevent Gun Violence.

"Instead, they are doubling down on a polarizing leadership style that serves only the interest of gun manufacturers at the expense of real American freedom - the right to live life without the fear of being shot."

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch tweeted that North is a "total warrior for freedom" and "the last person that anti-gun advocates would want as the new president of the NRA board."

The NRA's 147th annual meeting drew tens of thousands of people to Dallas last weekend; President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence addressed the meeting.