Video has emerged of a police officer in Melbourne appearing to kick a man in the face while the man was on the ground being restrained by other officers.

A girl tries to intervene but the officers warn she could be capsicum sprayed, the footage shows.

The disturbing video was shot Sunday afternoon when a man was pulled over by police in the Frankston suburb of Seaford, news.com.au reported.

Victoria Police said a 22-year-old Seaford man has been charged with a number of offences including four counts of conduct endangering life and serious injury, driving in a dangerous manner and at speed, resisting arrest and assaulting police and possession of methyl amphetamine. He will appear at Frankston Magistrates' Court on 23 May.

A 26-year-old man was also arrested.

The man is pulled from the van, during the incident in Seaford, Melbourne. Photo / 7 News

The incident has now been referred to Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

The video shows a man leaving a car then being hoisted up by one cop as several others pull him to the ground. A girl, identified by the Herald Sun as the man's sister, Emma, can be heard frantically screaming.

Emma, 15, who did not want her surname to be used, said she heard the sirens and went out to see what the commotion was about.

"I saw a police chase, then all of a sudden the car stopped and my brother jumped out of the passenger side," she told the Herald Sun.

She said her brother was 22 years old.

"They grabbed him and threw him to the ground," she said. "They were hitting him with their police batons."

He was then pulled to the ground by a number of officers before being kicked in the head while he was restrained. Photo / 7 News

As the footage plays on, another man, can be heard urging Emma to "get away" and "go home".

With the driver on the floor, and with three officers holding him down, another police officer appeared to then kick the man in the face.

The onlooker then says, "What the f**k is that you dog? What the f**k is that?" At this point the officer who appeard to kick the man then points what looks like capsicum spray at the onlookers, including the still screaming girl.

The man on the ground is then handcuffed.

"I don't really know what happened before but he didn't deserve to be treated like that,"

Emma said.

Victoria Police told news.com.au they were aware of the video, which has been viewed by Professional Standards and sent to the IBAC.

The force told news.com.au: "As the matter is undergoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further."

A suspect has been kicked in the face by a police officer during an incident in Melbourne. Photo / 7 News

In a statement they said two men were arrested.

"A 22-year-old Seaford man has been charged with recklessly expose emergency worker to risk by driving (new legislation), four counts of conduct endangering life and serious injury, dangerous driving while pursued, resist and assault police, driving while disqualified and possession of methyl amphetamine.

"A 26-year-old man from Bayswater was charged with possess methyl amphetamine, possess drug of dependence, two counts of deal property suspected proceeds of crime and has been bailed to Frankston Magistrates' Court on 10 August.

"A 30-year-old woman from Seaford was released without charge. All outstanding offenders have now been identified."