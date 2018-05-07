DETROIT (AP) — A young Detroit man charged in the livestreamed fatal shooting of his 18-year-old friend has appeared in court and been released on bond.

Dawone Cook faces a misdemeanor charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing death.

Police say the 18-year-old Cook and Dylan Hemphill were showing off weapons and money in a video on Instagram when Hemphill was accidentally shot in the head.

Cook called 911. Hemphill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cook appeared in court on April 30. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.