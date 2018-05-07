OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The force is with them.

A Utah couple became parents of a boy and a girl on "Star Wars" day, Friday, May 4. The day is celebrated by "Star Wars" fans because it sounds like the movie's line, "May the force be with you."

Kendall and Ross Robbins tell KSTU-TV they named the children Rowan Luke and Kai Leia. Their middle names are two of the main figures in the movie franchise.

Ross Robbins says "as soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right."

The twins' home nursery is decorated in a "Star Wars" theme.

