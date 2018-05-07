WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A prosecutor in southern Poland says a body has been found in the Tatra mountains that bears the Malaysian documents of a 29-year-old man.

Barbara Bogdanowicz, the chief prosecutor in the mountain resort of Zakopane, said Monday the body was found by tourists on Sunday, and not far from a marked trail leading to the Morskie Oko lake.

She said the death likely took place a few months ago during fall or winter, given the warm clothes found on the body, and that nothing so far suggests foul play.

Bogdanowicz said the man could have lost his way and froze at night. A post-mortem was being planned for Tuesday.

Among the personal items found were documents of a young Malaysian man.

Malaysia's embassy in Warsaw has been notified.