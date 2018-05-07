It was dark and a crocodile had Leeann Mitchell's childhood friend in its jaws.

After trying to punch and fight the animal with every ounce of her strength, all Mitchell could do was scream for help.

The Cairns woman has recalled the horror of the attack that killed Cindy Waldron in May 2016.

"The only help I could get was by screaming Cindy's name," Mitchell told Seven Network's Sunday Night programme.

Mitchell, right, says she tried to save her friend Cindy Waldron, left. Photo / via Facebook

Mitchell spoke for the first time about the terrifying night at Thornton Beach, 130km north of Cairns, where she and Waldron had been celebrating.

Ms Mitchell had just finished breast cancer treatment and the mood had been high.

The pair were standing in shallow water, arm-in-arm, when the crocodile struck.

"It was really dark, Cindy's back was to the water and mine was to the beach and we were laughing," Mitchell said.

"And then Cindy cried out to me and she said it has got me - I thought it was just that fright you get when seaweed brushes you.

"I put my arms out and she took my arms and I said I've got you babe, it is ok I've got you, and she was holding me and I was holding her."

Mitchell grabbed her friend's arms but said she and Waldron were both pulled with astonishing speed and force by the 4.3m animal.

"We travelled a big distance and I could not feel anything under my feet," she said.

"I put my hand out and I felt the top of its head, then I started trying to punch and trying to hit and trying to fight. I was screaming and then all of a sudden we were taken again with the same force.

"I held on as much as I could, I was clawing onto her arm and I was trying to get the other arm up to grab her and I couldn't.

"Then she was gone," Mitchell said.

The crocodile that was thought to have killed Waldron was captured and euthanised by wildlife officers in June 2016.

Police recovered human remains from the crocodile believed those of Waldron.

- The Cairns Post