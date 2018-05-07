The number of homes destroyed by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano jumped to 21 as scientists reported lava spewing more than 61m into the air.

Some of the more than 1700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time.

Hawaii officials said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. Officials updated the number of lost homes after an aerial survey of the subdivision.

"That number could change," Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said. "This is heartbreaking."

Amber Makuakane, 37, a teacher and single mother-of-two, said her three-bedroom house in Leilani Estates was destroyed by lava.

The dwelling was across from a fissure that opened on Saturday, when "there was some steam rising from all parts of the yard, but everything looked fine," Makuakane said.

Yesterday, she received alerts from her security system that motion sensors throughout the house had been triggered. She later confirmed that lava had covered her property.

"They don't really understand," she said about her children. "My son keeps asking me, 'Mummy when are we going to go home?"'

Makuakane grew up in the area and lived in her house for nine years. Her parents also live in Leilani Estates.

"The volcano and the lava — it's always been a part of my life," she said. "It's devastating ... but I've come to terms with it."

There was no indication when the lave might stop or how far it might spread.

"There's more magma in the system to be erupted. As long as that supply is there, the eruption will continue," US Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said.

Traditional Hawaiian beliefs say it depends on Pele, the volcano goddess who is said to reside in Kilauea.

Steve Clapper, who lives in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

"You have to ask Pele," Steve Clapper said when asked whether he had any idea when he'd return to his Leilani Estates home.

Clapper had to put his ailing 88-year-old mother into a car and leave shortly after hearing an ominous rumbling behind the house. He believes he saw its roof still standing in photos of the area but can't be sure.

About 240 people and 90 pets spent the night at shelters, the American Red Cross said. Officials let some residents return briefly today to fetch pets, medicine and documents.

The number of lava-venting fissures in the neighbourhood grew overnight from eight to as many as 10, Stovall said, though some have quieted at various points. Regardless, USGS scientists expect fissures to keep spewing.

The lava could eventually be channelled to one powerful vent while others go dormant, as has happened in some previous Hawaii eruptions, Stovall said.

Lava burns across a road as an offering to the volcano goddess lies in the foreground in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

- AP