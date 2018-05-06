A group of four friends died in a car crash on a regional road in Victoria, Australia, and two of them were found dead holding hands, after succumbing to internal injuries.

The pair had spent their last day linedancing together, AAP reports.

Elaine Middleton, Claudia Jackson, Tess Ely and Dianne Barr, aged between 64 to 75, were heading home after a line dancing event in St Arnaud last Saturday afternoon when the car they were in was T-boned in Navarre.

"We are absolutely devastated. We are just trying to support each other," Linda Rook, the women's long-time linedancing teacher told AAP.

"We are just going to miss them heaps. They are very dedicated to our linedancing group."

Cynthia Rennolds, who had organised the Cactus Moon Linedancing event, also spoke to AAP saying she could not believe the four friends were all gone.

"To lose four in one fell swoop it is very hard to get your head around," she said.

She added it is "too soon" to decide whether the annual linedancing event will be held again.

Assistant Commissioner Doug Fryer said the sight of the driver holding the passenger's hand would haunt him for a long time.

"The elderly women had no chance whatsoever, there was no opportunity to take evasive action," he said.

The four women were driving a Kia Rio on a clear stretch of road in Navarre when another car came straight through an intersection and T-boned them.

People from a nearby house ran to their rescue before emergency services arrived at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where police will speak to her.