KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating an Ohio suburban community's second fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer in a year.

Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Sunday that police were responding to a report of a "violent confrontation" at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday when the suspect and an officer both discharged their firearms.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Mitchell Simmons. He died at the scene. The officer was not injured, and his name was not released.

In December, a grand jury declined to indict Kettering Officer Jonathon McCoy in the fatal shooting of an armed man during a traffic stop. McCoy shot 33-year-old Jason Hoops on August 27 after authorities say Hoops refused repeated orders to put his hands on the vehicle's dash.