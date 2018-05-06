NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" to deliver a message to President Donald Trump: "A storm's a coming, baby."

The porn actress, who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 the month before he was elected to stay silent about it, delivered the warning to Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump in the show's opening skit.

When the fake Trump asks Daniels what she would need to "for this all go away," she replies: "A resignation."

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to be released from the nondisclosure agreement. She has also filed defamation suits against Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid her the money.

Advertisement

Trump denies he and Daniels had an affair and has said he didn't know about the settlement.