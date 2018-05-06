PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A health official says 10 Cambodian villagers have died and 120 others are sickened after drinking water suspected to be contaminated with insecticide.

The head of the Kratie Provincial Health Department says the dead and sickened villagers exhibited the same symptoms including breathing problems, dizziness, vomiting and chest pains.

He says health authorities have collected water and food samples from the two villages and are awaiting laboratory results.

The deputy provincial police chief suspects rainwater from nearby farms that use insecticide has come into contact with a stream where villagers collect water used for drinking and cooking.

Outbreaks of food and water poisoning are not uncommon in Cambodia, where health checks are rare and safety regulations lax.