CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station's experimental humanoid, Robonaut, is headed home aboard a SpaceX capsule.

The Dragon capsule departed the orbiting lab Saturday. It's aiming for an afternoon splashdown in the Pacific, a few hundred miles (kilometers) off the Southern California coast.

It's a double-header for California, which was treated earlier in the morning to its first launch of a Mars spacecraft. NASA's Mars InSight lander successfully rocketed away from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

In orbit for seven years, Robonaut needs a tuneup because of circuitry problems. NASA officials say Robonaut may launch again, once fixed.

In all, the Dragon is returning nearly 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) of space station experiments and equipment. The capsule arrived at the space station with a fresh load of supplies a month ago.