The US Geological Survey says a second large earthquake of magnitude-6.9 has struck on Hawaii's Big Island near where a volcanic eruption has forced residents to evacuate their rural homes.

The earthquake hit about 12:33 p.m. Friday (local time) and was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the quake wasn't strong enough to cause a tsunami. No tsunami threat or advisory is in place.

The state transportation department says on Twitter that no damage has been reported to roads.

Before the quake, Hawaii County Civil Defense said a new vent opened near an intersection. There is no activity at a geothermal power plant, which has been taken offline.

Steam rises from cracks in the road shortly before a fissure opened up on Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision. Photo / AP

After a week of earthquakes and warning, an eruption began Thursday and continued Friday, with lava spurting from three volcanic vents.

Acting Mayor Wil Okabe says officials are trying to confirm a fourth vent.

He says two homes have burned. He says one owner lives on the U.S. mainland and officials are trying to find the owner of the second home, who is likely in a shelter.

Officials are trying to confirm the extent of the damage, but Okabe says the houses likely burned completely.

Some residents living near spattering lava in Hawaii are frustrated that they're not being allowed to go home.

This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over on the Big Island of Hawaii. Photo / AP

Hawaii County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods near the lava flow in the mostly rural Puna district of the Big Island. In addition to the danger from lava, civil defense officials are warning the public about high levels of sulfur dioxide.

Brad Stanfill says the lava is more than 5 kilometres from his house but he's still not being allowed in. He wants go home to feed his pets and check on his property. He's concerned about reports of looting.

One woman angrily told police guarding Leilani Estates she was going into the area and they couldn't arrest her. She stormed past the police unopposed.

Julie Woolsey is hoping the home she built on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano won't burn down.

She let her chickens loose, loaded her dogs into her truck and evacuated with her daughter and grandson.

Results of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. Photo / AP

State Sen. Russell Ruderman, a Democrat who represents the rural district where the subdivisions are located, estimates no more than 50 people live in Lanipuna.

Woolsey is originally from Oregon and purchased her lot for $35,000 11 years ago after living on Maui became too expensive.

She says she knew she was building on an active volcano but thought a lava threat was a remote possibility.

- AP