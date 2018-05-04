PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's capital city has accidentally released the accounts and bank routing numbers of firefighters to a local reporter.

WJAR-TV reports Providence officials released the banking information in response to a request for public information.

The city says at least 331 current firefighters and 50 who were retired were affected.

Firefighters' union president Paul Doughty wrote to firefighters Wednesday saying he has been assured that the information has since been deleted. Doughty says he has no reason to believe the information was released to another person or entity.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare says he wrote to all affected firefighters and retirees personally apologizing for the breach.

Pare says credit monitoring services will be provided if needed.

