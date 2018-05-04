NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration ending special immigration status for Hondurans (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The Trump administration is ending special immigration status for nearly 60,000 Hondurans who have lived in the United States since a devastating hurricane two decades ago.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision Friday gives Hondurans with temporary protected status a year and a half to leave the U.S. or obtain legal residency in other ways. The designation ends Jan. 5, 2020.

Around 437,000 immigrants from 10 countries affected by extreme violence or disasters have temporary protected status. The Homeland Security Department under Trump has now discontinued that status for nearly all of those groups, including people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Nepal, Haiti, and El Salvador.

The president's supporters say the protections were never meant to be permanent. Immigrant advocates say revoking them will drive the people affected underground.

2:40 p.m.

