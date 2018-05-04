UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel has pulled out of a race for a seat on the U.N. Security Council.

Israel was in a three-way contest with Germany and Belgium for two seats on the U.N.'s most powerful body starting in January.

Security Council members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly and Israel faced an uphill struggle in winning a seat.

Israel's U.N. Mission said in a statement Friday that "after consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council."

"It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realize its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the U.N.," the statement said.