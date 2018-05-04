CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago (all times local):

1 p.m.

A federal agent who was shot in the face on duty in Chicago is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement in a tweet just hours after the pre-dawn shooting Friday. The agency hasn't released the name of the agent, but says he is part of a newly created ATF Crime Gun Strike Force.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the agent was working with Chicago officers on a drug investigation when a man ran out of a building on the city's South Side and fired at the agent. Guglielmi says officers returned fire, but it is unclear if the gunman was shot.

No other officers were hurt.

Guglielmi says no arrests have been made.

8:45 a.m.

Chicago police have deployed several hundred officers to hunt for a gunman who shot and critically wounded a federal agent.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was working with Chicago officers on a drug investigation at about 3:15 a.m. Friday when a man ran out of a building on the city's South Side and shot the agent in the face. He says the agent is expected to survive.

Guglielmi says officers returned fire, but it is unclear if the gunman was shot. He says no arrests have been made and that the gunman has not yet been identified.

He says the ATF will release additional information. The Associated Press has requested comment from an ATF spokeswoman in Chicago.