THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia have held talks on resolving a dispute about Macedonia's name that has frustrated the country's hopes of joining the European Union and NATO.

Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov said Friday that progress has been made during recent meetings but that an agreement has yet to be reached.

Greece objects to its neighbor calling itself Macedonia, saying that implies claims on its own northern province of the same name. Macedonia denies that, saying it occupies an area long known as Macedonia.

Both countries have pledged to increase efforts for a deal this year, which could end Greece's objections to its neighbor joining the EU and NATO.

The ministers spoke during a meeting in Thessaloniki. They will meet again in Athens next week.