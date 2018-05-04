TOP STORY:

SOC--BRIGHTON-MAN UNITED

BRIGHTON, England — Manchester United plays at Brighton in the Premier League. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

CYC--GIRO-FROOME CRASHES

JERUSALEM — Chris Froome got off to a rocky start in his quest to win a third consecutive Grand Tour title, crashing during a training run ahead of Friday's opening stage of the Giro d'Italia and drawing blood around his right knee. By Aron heller. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ATH--DOPING-KIPROP

A drug-testing officer has admitted that he gave Kenyan runner Asbel Kiprop advance warning of a supposedly unannounced out-of-competition doping test, a clear violation of protocol that renews doubts about the reliability of anti-doping in the East African powerhouse of distance running. By John Leicester. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TEN--MUNICH OPEN

MUNICH — Defending champion Alexander Zverev faces Jan-Lennard Struff and three-time champion Philipp Kohlschreiber plays second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in the Munich Open quarterfinals. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

HKO--WORLDS

HERNING, Denmark — Canada opens its quest for another world championship title with a game against North American rival the United States. Also, Olympic champion Russia will be in action against France before defending champion Sweden faces Belarus and Denmark plays Germany. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

BBO--ICHIRO APPRECIATION

SEATTLE — Ichiro Suzuki was unlike anything the majors had seen when he left Japan for Seattle, and he's become one of the most important figures in baseball history — and not just because of his 3,089 hits, 10 Gold Gloves, numerous All-Star Games, single-season hit record and MVP award. By Tim Booth. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-SIMEONE?S TEAM

MADRID — Diego Simeone could only watch from the stands, standing closer to the fans than to his players. He was cheering, not coaching. But there was no doubt: Down on the field, that was Simeone?s team. With a stout defense and an efficient attack, Atletico is back in a European final. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French champion Paris Saint-Germain needs to win its remaining three games to reach 100 points and break its own league record. PSG's bid begins at Amiens, which is safe from relegation in 13th place. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Sevilla tries to return to the qualification zone for the Europa League when it hosts Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — James scores 43, Cavs take 2-0 lead with rout of Raptors. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Pujols gets 2,999th hit, Angels beat Orioles 12-3. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Guentzel scores twice, Penguins even series with Capitals. SENT: 280 words, photos.

