BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts school bus driver says another driver pulled in front of him and forced him to stop in the center travel lane of a busy interstate, then jumped on the hood of his bus.

Joe Rizoli captured the entire episode on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton on Tuesday evening on his bus's dash cam, and state police are investigating.

Rizoli says the man asked why the bus windows were tinted dark and if any students were on board. There were none.

Rizoli says he pointed out the dash cam and thinks that discouraged the man from escalating the situation.

Advertisement

Rizoli eventually maneuvered around the car and drove away.

State police have identified the 42-year-old Boston man, but haven't released his name because the encounter remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.