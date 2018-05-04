BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Prosecutors in Hungary say they have filed charges against a newspaper editor accused of altering the words of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview published in December 2016.

Prosecutors from the southwestern city of Veszprem said Friday in a statement that the unidentified editor charged with infringing information data made four changes to the text published in a regional newspaper owned by a close Orban ally.

Orban, for example, was falsely quoted as saying that the number of corpses in hospitals was rising, that the government was not interested in people's opinion and that he wished more people would revert to the "pagan interpretation of Christmas."

At the time, the publishing company said it had fired five employees, including top editors, and asked police to investigate the incident.