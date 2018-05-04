The case of the mystery "pooper" has been solved after New Jersey police arrested a US school district's superintendent.

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, the Kenilworth school superintendent, was charged on Monday (US time) with defecating in public.

He was allegedly caught taking an early morning dump at the Holmdel High School football field by surveillance cameras.

Tramaglini, who lives about 5km from the high school, was arrested on Monday morning at 5.50am when he was found at the school's athletic fields.

Police said the school decided to set up the cameras after employees reported finding human faeces "on a daily basis".

The Holmdel School Resource Officer was alerted by the coaches and staff who were finding human faeces, on or near the area of the high school's track and football field every day, Holmdel police said in a statement on Thursday.

Tramaglini has also been charged with lewdness and littering.

It is still unclear why Tramaglini decided to use the football field as his bathroom and authorities are interviewing him over the incidents.

It's also unclear how long the alleged lewd acts occurred. And an officer from the Holmdel Police Department told the DailyMail.com that they were unable to comment on how long the incidents had been happening.

School officials also have not commented about when the behavior began.

Kenliworth Public Schools said that Tramaglini was placed on paid leave in a statement posted to their Facebook page.

"Earlier today, we learned of municipal court charges facing our current superintendent of schools in Holmdel, NJ. Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence," the school system wrote.

Leaves can only be without pay in the face of indictments or tenure charges, as a matter of state law.

Superintendent Thomas Traglini.

The married, father-of-two makes nearly US$150,000 ($213,000) per year as the superintendent.

Effective immediately, Brian Luciani, the current Director of Academics, will assume the responsibilities of the office of superintendent of schools.

"The Board of Education wants to assure faculty and staff, students and parents, that the district will continue its responsibilities without interruption," the statement read.

Tramaglini was unanimously appointed to lead the Kenilworth School District by the Kenilworth Board of Education in 2015.

He replaced former superintendent Scott Taylor who resigned in August 2015.

Tramaglini is also a part-time lecturer for the Rutgers Graduate School of Education, where he makes US$5277 ($7511) per year.

He has a Ph.D in Educational Administration and a master's degree from Rutgers, and a bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tramaglini will report to court on Monday to answer the charges.

