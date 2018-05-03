SAO PAULO (AP) — The daughter of Brazilian President Michel Temer has been questioned by police who are reportedly investigating the origin of money used to renovate her home in Sao Paulo.

Maristela Temer was questioned on Thursday by the federal police. Officials would not comment on what Temer's daughter told them or was asked.

The Supreme Court has authorized an investigation into whether Temer accepted a bribe in exchange for a decree favorable to operators at the port of Santos.

According to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, police suspect Temer hid the alleged bribe by renovating and purchasing properties.

Last week, Temer denied any wrongdoing and said his income over the past 60 years has been entirely sufficient to justify the property purchases he had made.