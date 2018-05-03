TOP STORIES:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-KLOPP'S MISFITS

Liverpool has reached the Champions League final with a team comprised of misfits in defense, workhorses in midfield and transfer gambles. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SOC--ROMA'S FURY

ROME — Roma wants the video assistant referee installed in the Champions League after feeling let down by refereeing decisions in the semifinal loss to Liverpool. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-ARSENAL

MADRID — Atletico Madrid hosts Arsenal in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals. The teams drew 1-1 in England. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

— With:

— SOC--SALZBURG-MARSEILLE — Marseille leads 2-0. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

ATH--DOPING-KIPROP

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan runner Asbel Kiprop hopes to clear his name after a British newspaper reports the former 1,500-meter Olympic champion failed a doping test. By Mutwiri Mutuota. SENT: 280 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-BARCELONA-MADRID

MADRID — It was OK to send out a Tweet congratulating Barcelona for its recent titles, but don't expect Real Madrid players lining up to honor their rivals at Camp Nou in the last clasico on Sunday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-SIMEONE

Giovanni Simeone appears to have paid back Juventus after his father, Diego, cost Juve the Serie A in 2000.. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 550 words shortly.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-HAMBURG

BERLIN — Hamburger SV has two games to stave off its first relegation from the Bundesliga. Demotion seemed almost certain two weeks ago, but the team has bounced back with wins over relegation rivals Freiburg and Wolfsburg to cut the gap on a relegation playoff place to only two points. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 460 words, photos.

TEN--MADRID OPEN-WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS

MADRID — Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's Madrid Open, saying she isn't ready to compete. SENT: 70 words, photo.

SOC--CAS-GUERRERO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero is testifying at sport's highest court in a doping case that could ban him from the World Cup next month. A verdict could come next week. SENT: 190 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-PUTIN-RUSSIA

SOCHI, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants to see "strong-willed, no-compromise" soccer from Russia's team at the World Cup. SENT: 120 words.

OLY--IOC-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee will appeal to Switzerland's supreme court against rulings which cleared some Russian athletes of doping at the Sochi Games. SENT: 120 words.

Other Stories:

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Kolkata Knight Riders vs, Chennai Super Kings. Match starts at 1430 GMT.

— TTN--WORLDS-COMBINED KOREAS — North and South Korea combine teams at table tennis worlds. SENT: 120 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY PREVIEW — Wobbly Blues endanger Kiwi winning streak. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 590 words.

— BKN--JAZZ-ROCKETS — Ingles career night leads Jazz over Rockets 116-108. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Sharks blank Knights to tie series 2-2; Lightning top Bruins. SENT: 240 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4. SENT: 1,790 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-KAZAN — A guide to Kazan, one of Russia's 11 host cities for the World Cup. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 440 words, photos.

