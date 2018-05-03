JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says earnings jumped sharply in the first quarter of 2018 as it pressed forward with an aggressive cost cutting program.

Teva said it posted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.03 a share, compared to $580 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.

Chief Executive Kare Schultz said on Thursday the year was off to a "solid start" and raised his 2018 guidance.

He says the company is on track to meet cost-cutting targets, which include reducing one-quarter of the company's workforce, and is reducing its $30 billion debt load.

Advertisement

The improved earnings came despite a 10 percent drop in revenue to $5.1 billion. It cited the deteriorating U.S. generics market and generic competition to its blockbuster MS drug Copaxone.